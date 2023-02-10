Terex (TEX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Terex Corp. TEX reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line surged 63% from the prior-year quarter, courtesy of strong demand and order growth.

Operational Update

Revenues in the reported quarter increased 23% year over year to $1,218 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,096 million. The upside was driven by increased demand and improved price realization, which was partially offset by unfavorable currency translation.



The company reported a backlog of $4.1 billion, which marked a 22% rise over last year's levels.

The cost of goods sold increased 20% year over year to $982 million. Gross profit improved 36.9% to $235 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $115 million in the quarter under review, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter. Terex reported an operating profit of $121 million, which marked a 73% increase from the last-year quarter.

Segmental Performances

The Aerial Work Platforms segment generated revenues of $672 million in the reported quarter, up 25.7% from the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating profit of $54 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $25 million.



The Material Processing segment’s revenues totaled $550 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 21.2%. The segment reported an operating income of $87 million, up 39%.

Financial Position

Terex had cash and cash equivalents of $304 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $267 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The company generated $261 million of cash from operating activities in 2022 compared with $293 million in the prior year.

2022 Performance

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.32 in 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12. The bottom line improved 41% from 2021’s level.



Revenues in 2022 increased 14% year over year to $4.4 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion.

2023 Outlook

For 2023, Terex expects earnings per share to range between $4.60 and $5.00. The company expects sales to be between $4.6 billion and $4.8 billion.

Price Performance

Terex's shares have gained 17.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.4%.



