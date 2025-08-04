Terex (TEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 8%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share and GAAP revenue exceeded analyst expectations for Q2 2025, driven by strong performance in the Environmental Solutions segment.

Terex (NYSE:TEX), a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, reported Q2 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025. The headline news: Earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.49 (Non-GAAP), surpassing analyst estimates of $1.40 by 6.4%. Revenue (GAAP) rose to $1.50 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion and growing 7.6% from Q2 2024. Performance was strong in the Environmental Solutions segment, while Aerials and Materials Processing showed notable year-over-year declines. Management reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance, reflecting confidence in the company's diversified model. Overall, the quarter showed a resilient performance in new business areas but challenges for legacy operations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.49 $1.40 $2.16 (31.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $1.49 billion $1.44 billion $1.38 billion 8.0% Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 11.0% 14.1% (3.1 pp) Net Income (Non-GAAP) $98 million $146 million (32.9%) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $78 million $43 million 81.4%

About Terex and Business Focus

Terex manufactures equipment for industries like construction, utilities, waste management, and materials handling. The company's core products include aerial work platforms, material processing machines, and environmental solutions such as refuse collection vehicles. With facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, it serves customers through both direct sales and dealer channels.

Terex has been focusing on business transformation by expanding into steady-growth sectors like waste and recycling through its Environmental Solutions segment. The recent acquisition of ESG, the Environmental Solutions Group, is key to this transition. Innovation -- particularly in electric and digital-enabled equipment -- enhanced manufacturing agility, and geographic market expansion are current priorities. Terex’s key success factors are maintaining operational efficiency, managing tariff risks, and integrating new business units while leveraging cross-segment synergies.

Quarter in Detail: Segment Highlights, Metrics, and Developments

The Environmental Solutions segment posted the strongest gains, with net sales up 12.9% on a pro forma basis. Growth was fueled by higher throughput of refuse collection vehicles and a large number of equipment installations in Terex Utilities, the utility equipment product family. Bookings (new orders) in this segment have normalized, and backlog remains substantial, giving management strong forward visibility. Operating profit for the segment rose to $82 million, and adjusted operating margins increased by 2.3 percentage points to 19.1% versus the prior year. The success was attributed to favorable product mix and higher operational efficiency, but management cautions that these margin levels are not expected to recur in the second half of 2025—a roughly 1 percentage point step-down is anticipated due to changes in customer and product mix.

The Aerials segment, which includes Genie aerial work platforms like booms and scissors, experienced weak results. Segment net sales dropped 17.1%, mainly because independent equipment rental customers spent less capital on expanding their fleets, focusing only on replacements. Operating profit was cut by more than half from a year earlier, and adjusted operating margin for the segment fell to 8.0%. Margin pressure came from tariffs on materials, lower absorption of fixed costs due to lower volumes, and an unfavorable shift in customer mix. Tariff-related headwinds—now estimated to lower full-year earnings by $0.50 per share for FY2025—were a significant drag for Aerials. Despite these pressures, Aerials bookings were up 20% year-over-year, suggesting that order activity is returning to normal seasonality, especially from national rental customers tied to large projects.

The Materials Processing segment, offering equipment for aggregates, recycling, and concrete markets, saw a 9.0% decline in GAAP sales. Demand in Europe remained soft, and high interest rates continued to limit conversions from equipment renting to buying, prolonging fleet use and slowing replacements. While operating profit and margin were down year over year, the segment did deliver sequential improvement from the prior quarter, helped by strong demand in the United States and India. Bookings climbed 24% year over year, reflecting some positive underlying trends, but the majority of growth came from the aggregates (crushed stone and gravel) product family. The outlook is for continued sequential margin recovery in the remainder of the year, particularly in Q4 2025, due to better manufacturing absorption and geographic mix benefits.

On innovation and product development, the company highlighted further integration of its 3rd Eye digital platform, a Software-as-a-Service solution, into both concrete mixers and utility trucks. This digital offering enhances vehicle safety and tracking while generating a growing subscription-based revenue stream. Other developments include new electric and hybrid offerings, such as all-electric bucket trucks, positioning the portfolio to meet sustainability demands and new regulatory standards. Tariffs and trade barriers remain impactful, but management is mitigating these risks with actions like early material purchases, supplier negotiations, and shifting more production to U.S. facilities. These operational maneuvers help protect margins but cannot fully offset the earnings headwind from tariffs in 2025.

From a financial management standpoint, free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved to $78 million—an 81.4% increase from Q2 2024. Cost discipline and working capital efficiencies contributed to this result, along with better cash generation from ESG. The company maintained liquidity of $1.2 billion and returned $75 million to shareholders year-to-date through dividends and share repurchases as of June 30, 2025. A new $150 million share repurchase authorization was approved. In addition to the buyback, $11 million in dividends was paid.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Items

Management reaffirmed guidance for FY2025, targeting full-year revenue between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion, and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $4.70 to $5.10. The Environmental Solutions segment’s full-year 2025 outlook was raised, with sales now expected to deliver low double-digit growth. Guidance for the Aerials and Materials Processing segments was unchanged for FY2025, with projections for declines in both. Segment operating margin is forecast to average about 12% for FY2025 on a non-GAAP basis, and the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) target was slightly reduced to $640 million to account for tariff costs and product mix changes.

Net free cash flow (non-GAAP) for FY2025 is expected to reach $300–$350 million, aided by a full year of ESG contribution and disciplined capital spending (about $120 million planned). Management noted that Q4 EPS is expected to increase 10–20% compared to Q3, driven by the timing of tariff mitigation steps and improving margins in Materials Processing. Main factors to monitor in the next quarter include the sustainability of Environmental Solutions margins and backlog, success of cost-saving and tariff mitigation initiatives, and the pace of order and margin recovery in Aerials and Materials Processing, especially as global macroeconomic trends and customer sentiment evolve.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

