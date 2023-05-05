Terex (TEX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, View Raised

Terex Corporation TEX reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line surged 116% from the prior-year quarter, courtesy of strong demand and a healthy backlog.

Operational Update

Revenues in the reported quarter increased 23.2% year over year to $1,236 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,134 million. The upside was driven by increased demand, higher volumes, and improved price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation.



The company reported a backlog of $4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

The cost of goods sold increased 17.2% year over year to $957 million. Gross profit improved 49.8% to $279 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $131 million in the quarter under review, up 17.7% from the prior-year quarter. Terex reported an operating profit of $148 million, which marked a 98% increase from the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Performances

The Aerial Work Platforms segment generated revenues of $686 million in the reported quarter, up 24.4% from the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating profit of $83.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $32.5 million.



The Material Processing segment’s revenues totaled $554 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 22.3%. The segment reported an operating income of $85.3 million, up 32.2%.

Financial Position

Terex had cash and cash equivalents of $254 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $218 million as of Mar 31, 2022. The company generated $9.1 million of cash from operating activities in 2022 against an outflow of $51.7 million in the prior year quarter.

2023 Outlook

Backed by strong performance in the first quarter, Terex raised its 2023 outlook. The company expects earnings per share between $5.60 and $6 .00, up from the previously disclosed $4.60-$5 .00. The company expects sales between $4.8 billion and $5 billion compared with the previously stated $4.6-$4.8 billion.

Price Performance

Terex's shares have gained 31.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 0.5%.



