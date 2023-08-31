Terex (TEX) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 70.38

The average one-year price target for Terex (NYSE:TEX) has been revised to 70.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of 63.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from the latest reported closing price of 60.70 / share.

Terex Declares $0.17 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on September 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $60.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.20%, an increase of 11.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 74,746K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,198K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing a decrease of 37.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,146K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,072K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 1,195.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,057K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 17.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,005K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Terex Background Information

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

