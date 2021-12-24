Terex (TEX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Terex (TEX) closed at $43.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the machinery products maker had lost 8.78% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Terex will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Terex is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 161.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $947.93 million, up 20.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion, which would represent changes of +2053.85% and +25.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Terex. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Terex currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Terex's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.72, which means Terex is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

