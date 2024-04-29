Terex (TEX) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of Terex's (TEX) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this machinery products maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining TEX's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.29 billion, experiencing an increase of 4.6% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of TEX's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Decoding TEX's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Rest of World contributed $89.2 million in revenue, making up 6.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million, this meant a surprise of -19.46%. Looking back, Rest of World contributed $106.8 million, or 8.7%, in the previous quarter, and $107.9 million, or 8.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $261.9 million came from Western Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 20.3%. This represented a surprise of +6.09% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $246.86 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $219.2 million, or 17.9%, and $290.9 million, or 23.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Terex to report a total revenue of $1.39 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Rest of World and Western Europe are predicted to be 6.4% and 20.3%, corresponding to amounts of $89.61 million and $282.74 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $5.2 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 0.9% from the year before. The revenues from Rest of World and Western Europe are expected to make up 7.3% and 20% of this total, corresponding to $379.36 million and $1.04 billion respectively.

Key Takeaways

Terex's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Terex, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term.

A Look at Terex's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 7.5% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 2%. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, Terex's industry group, has descended 2.6% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 6% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 4.6% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 8.4% during this interval.

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

