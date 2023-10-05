Terex (TEX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Terex (TEX) standing at $52.34, reflecting a -1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the machinery products maker had lost 12.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Terex in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.25 billion, indicating a 11.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.09 per share and a revenue of $5.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +64.12% and +15.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Terex. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Currently, Terex is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Terex's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.63 for its industry.

It's also important to note that TEX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.