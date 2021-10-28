Markets
TEX

Terex Slash FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Connecticut-based machinery manufacturing company, Terex Corporation (TEX), has slashed its outlook for the full year. The company forecast earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share for the full year. The prior outlook for earnings was in the range of $2.85 to $3.05. On average 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $2.82 for the full year. The company expects revenues to be $3.85 billion for the year, down from prior guidance of $3.90 billion. Analysts' estimate for revenue is $3.86 billion for the same period. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John L. Garrison, Jr. said, "We will close out the full year 2021 with a strong backlog, continued cost discipline, and positive free cash flow. We remain confident in our team's ability to manage through current market conditions and emerge with stronger customer and supplier relationships. We will continue our investments to enable longer-term growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular