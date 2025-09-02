Terex To Sell Terex Tower, Rough Terrain Cranes Businesses

(RTTNews) - Terex Corporation (TEX), a maker of aerial work and material processing products, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to sell its Terex Tower and Rough Terrain Cranes businesses to Raimondi Cranes SpA, an Italian manufacturer of cranes. The sale is expected to be closed in the second half of 2025.

The transaction includes the Terex Tower Cranes facility in Fontanafredda, the Terex Rough Terrain Cranes facility in Crespellano, and the Terex North America Cranes service and support operation in Wilmington, North Carolina.

For Terex, the divestiture aligns with the company's strategic focus to reduce cyclicality while accelerating growth and further leveraging synergies.

The deal with Raimondi does not include Franna pick and carry cranes, which Terex will continue to manufacture at its Eagle Farm facility in Brisbane, Australia, and the Terex Hosur facility in India.

