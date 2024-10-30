Terex reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.46, consensus $1.31

Reports Q3 revenue $1.2B, consensus $1.16B. “The Terex (TEX) team adapted quickly to in-quarter industry channel adjustments and executed at a high level throughout the third quarter,” said Simon Meester, Terex President and Chief Executive Officer. “In early October, we completed the acquisition of Environmental Solutions Group strengthening our portfolio and leveraging our operating system to drive sustainable, accelerated long-term growth. ESG adds a non-cyclical, financially accretive, and market-leading business to Terex’s portfolio with tangible synergies in the fast-growing waste and recycling end market.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.