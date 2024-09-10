Terex Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval For Acquisition Of Environmental Solutions Group From Dover

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) announced Tuesday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) from Dover Corp. (DOV).

On July 22, 2024, Terex and Dover announced a definitive agreement for Terex to acquire ESG. Terex expects the agreement to close later this year, subject to the satisfaction of customary non-regulatory closing conditions.

