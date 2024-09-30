News & Insights

Markets
TEX

Terex To Privately Place $750 Mln Of Sr. Notes

September 30, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Terex Corporation (TEX), a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, Monday announced its plan to privately offer $750 million of senior notes due 2032, to institutional investors.

Terex intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with new term loan borrowings described below, and cash on hand, to finance its previously announced acquisition of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) from Dover Corporation.

Concurrently with the Notes offering, Terex is also seeking to amend its existing credit agreement to increase the size of its revolving credit facilities to $800 million from $600 million and to extend their maturity to the fifth anniversary of the closing of the acquisition. The company also looks for a new term loan facility which will mature on the seventh anniversary of the closing of the acquisition. This will make its total term loans to up to $1.25 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.