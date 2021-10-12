Markets
TEX

Terex Names Julie Beck Next CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Terex Corporation (TEX) said Julie Beck will join the company as Senior Vice President, Finance on November 1 and become Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2022. John Sheehan will remain as CFO until December 31, 2021 and retire on April 1, 2022.

Beck served as SVP and CFO at NOVA Chemicals since February 2016. Previously, she spent eight years with Joy Global. Julie currently serves on the Board of Directors of Invacare Corporation.

"I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company's priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders," Beck said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular