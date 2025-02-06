TEREX Earnings Results: $TEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

TEREX ($TEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,241,000,000, missing estimates of $1,242,894,587 by $-1,894,587.

TEREX Insider Trading Activity

TEREX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A SACHS has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIERAN HEGARTY (President, Materials Processin) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,740

SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109

TEREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of TEREX stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEREX Government Contracts

We have seen $397,571 of award payments to $TEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

