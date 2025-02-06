TEREX Earnings Results: $TEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

TEREX ($TEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,241,000,000, missing estimates of $1,242,894,587 by $-1,894,587.
TEREX Insider Trading Activity
TEREX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A SACHS has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,400 and 0 sales.
- KIERAN HEGARTY (President, Materials Processin) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,740
- SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109
TEREX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of TEREX stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 766,969 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,580,329
- FMR LLC removed 718,946 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,039,432
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 451,855 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,907,648
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 438,925 shares (+90.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,223,521
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 391,031 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,689,450
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 376,850 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,939,133
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 299,017 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,820,989
TEREX Government Contracts
We have seen $397,571 of award payments to $TEX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AERIAL WORK PLATFORM: $376,800
- 60-FOOT GENIE TELESCOPIC BOOM LIFT NEEDS A COMPLETE ENGINE REPLACEMENT OR ENGINE OVERHAUL. THE EQUIPMENT WI...: $14,740
- BUCKET TRUCK SWITCH REPAIR: $6,031
