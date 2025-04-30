TEREX Earnings Preview: Recent $TEX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TEREX ($TEX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,252,045,086 and earnings of $0.49 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TEREX Insider Trading Activity

TEREX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A SACHS has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIERAN HEGARTY (President, Materials Processin) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,740

SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109

ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972

PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TEREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of TEREX stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TEREX Government Contracts

We have seen $433,108 of award payments to $TEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

TEREX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TEREX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.