Terex Corporation (TEX) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Terex (TEX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $57.48 in the previous session. Terex has gained 34.5% since the start of the year compared to the 6.9% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 5% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 9, 2023, Terex reported EPS of $1.34 versus consensus estimate of $1.13.

For the current fiscal year, Terex is expected to post earnings of $4.84 per share on $4.68 billion in revenues. This represents a 12.04% change in EPS on a 5.93% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.83 per share on $4.53 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -0.31% and -3.14%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Terex may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Terex has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.2X versus its peer group's average of 6.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Terex currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Terex fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Terex shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does TEX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of TEX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY). KMTUY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Komatsu Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 28.57%, and for the current fiscal year, KMTUY is expected to post earnings of $2.04 per share on revenue of $26.15 billion.

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. have gained 6.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.53X and a P/CF of 7.44X.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is in the top 9% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TEX and KMTUY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.