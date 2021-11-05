Terex Corporation (TEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Terex Corporation (TEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.26, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEX was $47.26, representing a -15% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.60 and a 87.09% increase over the 52 week low of $25.26.

TEX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). TEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports TEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2057.14%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tex Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

