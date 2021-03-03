Terex Corporation (TEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Terex Corporation (TEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEX was $43, representing a -3.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.43 and a 272.62% increase over the 52 week low of $11.54.

TEX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). TEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports TEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1572.12%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEX as a top-10 holding:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNDA with an increase of 44.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TEX at 0.32%.

