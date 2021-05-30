Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.9% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Terex's shares before the 3rd of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Terex has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $52.37. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Terex's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Terex has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Terex paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Terex generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 2.0% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:TEX Historic Dividend May 30th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Terex's earnings are down 2.4% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, Terex has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Terex for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Terex's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in Terex for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Terex (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

