Terex Corp. Reveals Increase In Q2 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $159.4 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $74.1 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $1.40 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $159.4 Mln. vs. $74.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.34 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Approx. $7.00 Full year revenue guidance: Approx. $5,100 Mln

