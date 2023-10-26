Terex Corp. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $119.2 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $81.8 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $119.2 Mln. vs. $81.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 Full year revenue guidance: $5,150 Mln

