Terex Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $112.6 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $51.9 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $1.24 billion from $1.00 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $112.6 Mln. vs. $51.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4,800 - $5,000 Mln

