Terex Corp. Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $108.5 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $109.9 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.29 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $108.5 Mln. vs. $109.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.95 - $7.35 Full year revenue guidance: $5,200 - $5,400 Mln

