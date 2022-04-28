Terex Corp. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.9 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $40.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.00 billion from $0.86 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $51.9 Mln. vs. $40.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $4.05

