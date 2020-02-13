Terex Corp. Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects earnings per share to be between $1.85 to $2.35 on net sales of approximately $3.9 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.28 on revenue of $3.92 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company projects full year free cash flow to be approximately $140 million.

Fourth-quarter income per share from continuing operations, as adjusted, was $0.36 compared to $0.80, a year ago. Net sales were $885.0 million compared to $1.05 billion.

"Our fourth quarter operating results were generally in-line with our expectations on lower revenue and reflect continued challenging global market conditions for industrial equipment," said John Garrison, Jr., Terex CEO.

