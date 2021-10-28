Terex Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $47.5 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $22.0 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to $993.8 million from $765.6 million last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $47.5 Mln. vs. $22.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $993.8 Mln vs. $765.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.85

