Terex Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $81.8 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $48.1 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $1.12 billion from $0.99 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $81.8 Mln. vs. $48.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $4300 Bln

