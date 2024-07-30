Terex Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $140.7 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $159.4 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Terex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $145.3 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $1.381 billion from $1.403 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $140.7 Mln. vs. $159.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.08 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.381 Bln vs. $1.403 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 - $7.45 Full year revenue guidance: $5,100 - $5,300

