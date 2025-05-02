Terex Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Terex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $1.229 billion from $1.292 billion last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $5,300 - $5,500 Mln

