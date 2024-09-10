Terex Clears HSR Hurdle for Acquisition of ESG From Dover Corporation

Terex Corporation TEX has announced that the mandatory 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 related to its pending acquisition of Environmental Solutions Group (“ESG”) is over.

This marks an important step in the acquisition process, which will add a market leader in waste and recycling to Terex's portfolio. It will also enhance its financial profile, including revenues, free cash flow, EBITDA margin and earnings per share.

Details of the Terex-Dover Deal

On July 22, 2024, TEX and Dover Corporation DOV announced that they had inked a deal, per which Terex would acquire Dover’s ESG Group in a $2 billion all-cash transaction. Adjusted for the present value of expected tax benefits of approximately $275 million, the purchase price stands at $1.725 billion.

Dover's ESG has several well-known product brands, including Heil, Marathon, Curotto-Can and Bayne Thinline. It has digital solutions offerings such as 3rd Eye and Soft-Pak.

ESG has a solid track record of consistent growth and witnessed more than 7% organic revenue CAGR over the last 10 years.

Strategic Benefits of the Deal to Terex

Solid Trends in Waste and Recycling: Terex expects the ESG deal to close later this year, subject to the satisfaction of customary non-regulatory closing conditions. It will form a new Environmental Solutions segment that includes ESG and its existing Utilities business. The addition of ESG will strengthen Terex's portfolio and cater to the growing waste, recycling and utility end markets that are expected to benefit from electrification, circularity and energy transition trends.

Enhanced Product Portfolio, Market Share & Opportunities: ESG's turnkey products and services across equipment, digital and aftermarket offerings are complementary to Terex's product portfolio. Following the acquisition, its North American exposure will reach 65% and itsglobal marketopportunity will expand to $40 billion.



Solid Financial Benefits: ESG's EBITDA margin, including run-rate synergies, is expected to boost Terex’s margins by 130 basis points. It will have approximately $1 billion in pro forma EBITDA.

The deal is expected to boost Terex’s earnings by a double-digit percentage in 2025, with further gains expected thereafter.

Around $25 million of identified synergies are expected by the end of 2026. This will stem from procurement, supply-chain efficiencies and commercial initiatives.



Also, ESG's efficient operating model, combined with low net working capital, will improve Terex’s free cash flows.

Price Performance

Terex's shares have lost 14.4% over the past year against the industry’s 15.5% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

