Terex CEO & Chairman John Garrison To Retire

October 17, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Terex Corporation (TEX) Tuesday announced that John Garrison, Jr. is retiring as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024.

Garrison will be succeeded by Simon Meester, current President Terex Aerial Work Platforms, as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Meester will also join the company's Board.

Garrison will work closely throughout the remainder of 2023 with Meester to ensure a seamless and orderly transition of responsibilities.

Joshua Gross, current Genie Vice President of Global Strategy and Product Management, will be promoted to President Genie. Garrison will continue as a consultant for Terex after January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

