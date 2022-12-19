Terex Board Of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program Of Up To $150 Mln

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) announced Monday that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $150 million.

The new authorization is in addition to the share repurchase program announced in July 2018, under which the Company has approximately $43 million remaining.

The timing of the share repurchase program will be based on available liquidity, cash flows and general market conditions. The repurchase program may be executed through various methods, including open market purchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.