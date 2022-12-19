Markets
TEX

Terex Board Of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program Of Up To $150 Mln

December 19, 2022 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) announced Monday that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $150 million.

The new authorization is in addition to the share repurchase program announced in July 2018, under which the Company has approximately $43 million remaining.

The timing of the share repurchase program will be based on available liquidity, cash flows and general market conditions. The repurchase program may be executed through various methods, including open market purchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.