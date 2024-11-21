News & Insights

Stocks

Terex Appoints Jennifer Kong-Picarello as New CFO

November 21, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Terex ( (TEX) ).

Terex Corporation has announced Jennifer Kong-Picarello as the new CFO, succeeding Julie Beck. Kong-Picarello brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience from Schneider Electric, Honeywell, and Tyco. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage her expertise in finance business partnerships and transformation in large multinational companies, aligning with Terex’s goals of enhancing growth and operational efficiency.

Learn more about TEX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.