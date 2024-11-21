Terex Appoints Jennifer Kong-Picarello as New CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Terex Corporation has announced Jennifer Kong-Picarello as the new CFO, succeeding Julie Beck. Kong-Picarello brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience from Schneider Electric, Honeywell, and Tyco. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage her expertise in finance business partnerships and transformation in large multinational companies, aligning with Terex’s goals of enhancing growth and operational efficiency.
