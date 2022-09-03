Teresa Briggs Is The Independent Director of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Teresa Briggs, the Independent Director recently netted about US$633k selling shares at an average price of US$196. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

Snowflake Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, Michael Speiser, sold US$167m worth of shares at a price of US$223 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$171. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Snowflake insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SNOW Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Does Snowflake Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Snowflake insiders own 7.4% of the company, currently worth about US$4.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Snowflake Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Snowflake is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Snowflake. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Snowflake (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

