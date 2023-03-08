Tereos to close sugar business at northern France factory -media

Adds background

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos told unions it plans to close its sugar activities in its factory in Escaudoeuvres, northern France, local radio France Bleu reported on Wednesday.

Tereos had said last year did closing a sugar factory in France as it anticipated further declines in sugar beet production.

A spokesperson for the group declined to comment, saying a statement on the issue would be released later on Wednesday.

The French sugar beet crop area is set to fall to a 14-year low this year as farmers are deterred by potential crop damage because of pesticide restrictions, the head of beet growers group CGB told Reuters late last month.

Tereos was fined 9.5 million euros in January after a leak at its Escaudoeuvres factory led to waste water spilling into a river that flows from France to Belgium, killing thousands of fish. It appealed the decision.

The group is the world's second largest sugar producer in volume thanks to its large activities in Brazil.

