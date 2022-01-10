Commodities

Tereos seeks new 300 mln euros bond to repay some debt

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Monday its subsidiary Tereos Finance Groupe I intended to launch, subject to market conditions, 300 million euros ($340.17 million) in senior unsecured notes, which it will use to repay existing debt.

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Monday its subsidiary Tereos Finance Groupe I intended to launch, subject to market conditions, 300 million euros ($340.17 million) in senior unsecured notes, which it will use to repay existing debt.

The bond would be due in 2027, it said in a financial release posted on its website. The group had already issued similar notes in October 2020, due in 2025.

Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer by volume, had been grappling with low prices after the end of European sugar quotas in 2017, which had hit the sugar maker’s results for several years and driven up its debt levels.

($1 = 0.8819 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular