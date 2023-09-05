News & Insights

Commodities

Tereos raises 2022/23 sugar beet price to 43.10 euros/T

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

September 05, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

Repeats to attach to earlier alerts, no changes to text

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Tereos raised the price to be paid to farmers for their sugar beet until September by 1.51 euros per metric ton, bringing the 2022/23 season's average to 43.10 euros ($46.26) per ton, it said on Tuesday.

"The remuneration for beets is entirely and solely the result of the industrial, commercial and financial performance of Tereos Sugar France's activity," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.