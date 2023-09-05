Tereos raises 2022/23 sugar beet price to 43.10 euros/T

Repeats to attach to earlier alerts, no changes to text

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Tereos raised the price to be paid to farmers for their sugar beet until September by 1.51 euros per metric ton, bringing the 2022/23 season's average to 43.10 euros ($46.26) per ton, it said on Tuesday.

"The remuneration for beets is entirely and solely the result of the industrial, commercial and financial performance of Tereos Sugar France's activity," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

