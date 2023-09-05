Tereos raises 2022/23 beet price as sugar prices soar

Adds details and background throughout

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Tereos has raised the price to be paid to farmers for their 2022/23 sugar beet, bringing it to an average of 43.10 euros ($46.26) per metric ton to reflect a rise in sugar prices in recent months, it said on Tuesday.

Tight global supplies have sent global sugar prices soaring in the past year, with European prices trading at record levels.

The price increase between Sept. 5 and Sept. 30 would be 1.51 euros per metric ton, it said in a statement.

In addition, Tereos, one of the world's biggest sugar makers by volume due to large activities in Brazil, confirmed its intention to pay its French cooperative members a dividend of 2 euros per membership share from June 2024.

The high sugar prices helped Tereos post a record profit in 2022/23 although high debt prompted the group to sell assets worldwide.

Looking forward, Tereos said good yield forecasts for the 2023/24 campaign, thanks to ideal weather conditions and a limited impact of beet yellows virus, would allow harvesting to start as early as Sept 8.

"The current sanitary and water conditions, combined with favourable temperatures, should lead to a good growth of beet production in the coming weeks," it said.

The group was targetting a 125-day production run, ending in mid-January, for the 2023/24 season, it added.

Tereos also said that it committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2032 compared with 2022/23, which would involve an investment of 500 million euros over eight years, excluding public aid.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

