News & Insights

Commodities

Tereos plans to expand sugar output in Brazil, but sees cane crop down

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 26, 2024 — 11:24 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France's food and energy company Tereos invested in recent months to increase its sugar production in Brazil in the new season that starts in April, although it sees a fall in the overall sugarcane crop in the country's Centre-South area.

Tereos said it plans to make 2 million metric tons of sugar in Brazil in 2024/25 versus 1.9 million tons in 2023/24, as it will increase to 70% from 67% its total cane allocation for sugar production, according to the head of the Brazil unit, Pierre Santoul.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo, writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.