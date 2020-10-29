Tercas rescue did not involve Italian state aid -EU court adviser

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy's bailout of ailing bank Tercas five years ago did not involve state support, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday, in a case that triggered criticism of EU state aid rules and calls for compensation for Italian savers.

European Union competition enforcers blocked the 300-million-euro ($354.6 million) rescue of Tercas in 2015 because it was carried out with money from Italian deposit guarantee fund FITD in breach of the bloc's rules.

The case subsequently went to the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, which rejected the European Commission's decision last year, prompting the EU executive to appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU).

The CJEU should throw out the EU appeal, the court's advocate general Evgeni Tanchev said in a non-binding opinion as he dismissed the Commission's arguments.

"The General Court was right in considering that those measures did not constitute state aid as they did not entail the use of state resources and were not imputable to the state," he said.

The CJEU, which will rule in the coming months, typically follows such recommendations in four out of five cases.

Following the Tercas bailout, Italian authorities helped four other small banks in 2015 and the larger Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and two smaller Veneto lenders in 2017 under less favourable terms for the banks and their creditors.

The Italian banking association (ABI) criticised the Commission for its interpretation of state aid rules and urged it to reimburse lenders and savers who lost money.

The case is C-425/19 P Commission v Italy and others.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.