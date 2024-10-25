TeraWulf's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on TeraWulf. Our analysis of options history for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $84,250, and 8 were calls, valued at $239,175.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $10.0 for TeraWulf, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TeraWulf's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TeraWulf's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $0.25 $0.2 $0.25 $5.50 $49.8K 4.2K 2.0K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.6 $9.00 $36.0K 10.6K 1.6K WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $5.00 $34.4K 70 9 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.55 $0.5 $0.55 $7.00 $33.0K 8.7K 1.6K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.6 $0.5 $0.6 $7.00 $30.0K 8.7K 2.3K

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Current Position of TeraWulf Currently trading with a volume of 8,650,408, the WULF's price is up by 2.5%, now at $6.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days. What The Experts Say On TeraWulf

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $10. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $6. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Rosenblatt lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TeraWulf options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

