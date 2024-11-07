TeraWulf (WULF) Soars 23.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares rallied 23.5% in the last trading session to close at $7.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 58.8% gain over the past four weeks.

TeraWulf shares rallied for the second consecutive day and touched a 52-week high of $7.68 on Wednesday following Donald Trump's presidential election victory. Trump’s expected cryptocurrency-friendly policies drove Bitcoin to a record high. The crypto industry now believes that Trump’s administration will deregulate the sector and could enact legislation that allows for greater growth opportunities. Hence, crypto-related stocks, including TeraWulf soared.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $31.78 million, up 67.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TeraWulf, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WULF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

TeraWulf is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC), finished the last trading session 10.2% higher at $41.77. ATLC has returned 7.8% over the past month.

For Atlanticus , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.23. This represents a change of +19.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Atlanticus currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

