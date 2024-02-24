TeraWulf (WULF) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 3.98

The average one-year price target for TeraWulf (NasdaqCM:WULF) has been revised to 3.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 3.77 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.96% from the latest reported closing price of 2.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 10.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.22% to 69,408K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,941K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,464K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares, representing an increase of 45.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 189.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,214K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203K shares, representing an increase of 23.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 120.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,095K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing an increase of 56.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 71.49% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,667K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing an increase of 69.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 431.63% over the last quarter.

TeraWulf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TeraWulf was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy.

