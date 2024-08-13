TeraWulf Unusual Options Activity For August 13

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WULF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for TeraWulf. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $160,781, and 6 are calls, amounting to $954,075.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $5.0 for TeraWulf, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TeraWulf's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TeraWulf's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $5.0, over the past month.

TeraWulf 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.9 $0.8 $0.9 $4.00 $486.0K 22.6K 0 WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.4 $0.25 $0.25 $4.50 $125.0K 10 5.0K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $0.4 $0.3 $0.3 $4.00 $120.0K 53 4.0K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.65 $5.00 $97.5K 12.5K 1.5K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.75 $0.88 $4.00 $88.0K 22.6K 6.4K

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TeraWulf, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of TeraWulf With a volume of 13,639,810, the price of WULF is up 2.24% at $3.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TeraWulf options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

