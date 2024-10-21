TeraWulf Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WULF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for TeraWulf.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $504,620, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $793,729.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $9.0 for TeraWulf, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TeraWulf's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TeraWulf's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $9.0, over the past month.

TeraWulf Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.3 $2.2 $2.3 $7.00 $297.6K 216 1.2K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $6.00 $165.0K 5.2K 9.0K WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.6 $6.00 $90.1K 5 1.6K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.35 $1.25 $1.3 $6.00 $67.6K 1.7K 2.8K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $0.5 $0.45 $0.4 $6.00 $62.5K 5.2K 5.1K

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

In light of the recent options history for TeraWulf, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

TeraWulf's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 47,498,423, the WULF's price is up by 14.89%, now at $6.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for TeraWulf

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $7.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $5. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $6. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TeraWulf with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.