TeraWulf Surged More Than 13% This Past Week. Is It Still a Buy?

In the world of cryptocurrency miners turned AI infrastructure plays, TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) could be the best of an increasingly bifurcated bunch. Investors are clearly clamoring for widespread business model shifts, which most major players in this sector are accommodating. And with TeraWulf having divested of essentially all its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings in recent quarters, this is a stock investors are starting to value based on its future revenue and earnings growth potential.

This past week, that's meant a fresh 52-week high for WULF stock, along with some major analyst reratings higher. Let's dive into what drove this positive price action for TeraWulf and whether this move indicates there's more room to run for this high-performance computing company.

What drove TeraWulf higher this past week?

Undoubtedly, TeraWulf's upgraded earnings expectations, driven by a broad range of analysts (now expected to lose $0.17 in EPS in 2026), are materially better than the company's -$1.13 EPS reported in its last quarter. With earnings upcoming on Feb. 26, and plenty of analysts and market participants expecting much more rosy language around the company's AI infrastructure buildout, and its ability to capture more share from an industry that is screaming for more computing capacity.

This past week, several notable analysts raised their price targets on the company. Oppenheimer, Citizens, Cantor Fitzgerald, and a range of other analysts upped their price targets and issued overweight ratings (or their equivalent), in part due to the expectation that TeraWulf's fundamentals should improve from here.

I think part of these price target increases has to do with this particular former crypto miner's transition and the broader market narrative, which led to a fresh 52-week high on Monday. Analysts don't want to be on the wrong side of such a move-it's bad for career building. However, there do appear to be broadly positive developments under the hood, which we should get additional color on over the coming weeks.

In short, I think WULF stock is one to be watched closely from here. I'm going to do just that, and provide updates as they roll in.

