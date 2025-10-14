TeraWulf Subsidiary To Offer $3.2 Billion In Senior Notes

Markets
(RTTNews) - TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), a cryptocurrency mining company, on Tuesday said its subsidiary WULF Compute LLC plans to offer $3.2 billion of senior secured notes due 2030 in a private offering.

WULF Compute intends to use the proceeds from the offering to finance a portion of its data center expansion at the Lake Mariner campus in Barker, New York.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

