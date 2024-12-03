TeraWulf self-mines 115 bitcoin in November

TeraWulf (WULF) provided its unaudited monthly production and operations update for November. Self-mined 115 bitcoin, with an average daily production rate of approximately 3.8 bitcoin. Maintained 8.4 EH/s of operational self-mining capacity, a 68% year-over-year increase. Achieved an average power cost of $41,190 per bitcoin mined, equivalent to approximately $0.051/kWh, excluding proceeds from demand response and ancillary services. Advanced the miner refresh program at Lake Mariner, replacing legacy S19 Pro/J-Pro and M30s+ models with approximately 7,400 S21 Pro miners. Completed a planned outage to connect high-voltage redundant power feeds, temporarily affecting approximately 5.3 EH/s of miners.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WULF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.