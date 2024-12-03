News & Insights

Stocks
WULF

TeraWulf self-mines 115 bitcoin in November

December 03, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TeraWulf (WULF) provided its unaudited monthly production and operations update for November. Self-mined 115 bitcoin, with an average daily production rate of approximately 3.8 bitcoin. Maintained 8.4 EH/s of operational self-mining capacity, a 68% year-over-year increase. Achieved an average power cost of $41,190 per bitcoin mined, equivalent to approximately $0.051/kWh, excluding proceeds from demand response and ancillary services. Advanced the miner refresh program at Lake Mariner, replacing legacy S19 Pro/J-Pro and M30s+ models with approximately 7,400 S21 Pro miners. Completed a planned outage to connect high-voltage redundant power feeds, temporarily affecting approximately 5.3 EH/s of miners.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WULF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WULF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.