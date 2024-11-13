News & Insights

Stocks
WULF

TeraWulf price target raised to $9.50 from $6 at Needham

November 13, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham raised the firm’s price target on TeraWulf (WULF) to $9.50 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 top-line and EBITDA missed as mining came in lighter than expected, though the firm is adjusting its multiple as TeraWulf is nearer to getting a lease signed, bringing more clarity on HPC near term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WULF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WULF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.