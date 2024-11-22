TeraWulf price target raised to $9 from $7 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on TeraWulf (WULF) to $9 from $7 and keeps a Speculative Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates and adjusted target prices in the group with Bitcoin having seen “an explosive move” to close in on a “historic” $100,000 spot price following the election of pro-crypto candidate Donald Trump. Following the recent run, the firm anticipates top-line and margin expansion across most of its Bitcoin-linked coverage, the analyst tells investors. The firm raised itsbitcoin priceinput to $98,500 up from $70,000 and held it constant over its forecast period “to remain conservative,” the analyst added.
