TeraWulf price target raised to $9 from $7 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on TeraWulf (WULF) to $9 from $7 and keeps a Speculative Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates and adjusted target prices in the group with Bitcoin having seen “an explosive move” to close in on a “historic” $100,000 spot price following the election of pro-crypto candidate Donald Trump. Following the recent run, the firm anticipates top-line and margin expansion across most of its Bitcoin-linked coverage, the analyst tells investors. The firm raised itsbitcoin priceinput to $98,500 up from $70,000 and held it constant over its forecast period “to remain conservative,” the analyst added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.